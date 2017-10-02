Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and badminton ace Saina Nehwal say they had a lot of fun while shooting together for the unique live game show Aunty Boli Lagao Boli, hosted by Archana Puran Singh.

"Aunty Boli Lagao Boli with Saina and Archana ma'am. Thank you Raj Kundra paaji and Shilpa Shettyji. It was crazy live fun," Ayushmann tweeted on Sunday.

Saina, who was dressed in a mustard knee-length dress, wrote: "Had so much of fun on the sets... Thank you so much."

The two celebrities from different fields were celebrity guests on the Colors show, and were seen encouraging Indians to place the lowest unique bid and win a brand new car.

Produced by Viaan Industries -- promoted by leading entrepreneur Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra -- the show has a unique concept where viewers can bid live for a new car from the comfort of their home via the chasebid app or website www.chasebid.com.

The person who places the lowest unique bid will win the car and see his/her picture, name and location live on the channel.