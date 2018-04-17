Ayyaz Ahmad fights with real wrestlers in Agniphera

Mumbai: TV actor Ayyaz Ahmad has a special sequence coming up in his show Agniphera on &TV.

The actor, whose role requires him to wrestle, shot an interesting sequence recently. Speaking about it, he shared, “This was a sequence where Shrishty (Simaran Kaur) and her family are looking for the most apt and powerful professional wrestler to be Shrishty’s bodyguard. Her life is in danger and there is a severe threat.”

“I was required to do desi wrestling with real wrestlers. Some of the moves and stunts were actually realistic and very difficult to perform as they require years and years of practice,” he added.

(Also Read: Abhimanyu discovers Anurag and Ragini's relation in Agniphera?)

In fact, Ayyaz insisted on not using a body double for any sequence. “There was no body double at all. I have never used any body double in the past as well for any of my action sequences as far as I can remember,” he said.

The actor has been part of many action sequences in the past, too. “I have done a lot of action sequences for my previous shows. Since I have background in karate and contact sport, I’m quite comfortable doing fight scenes,” he said.

Ayyaz, who has been getting a great response for the show, signed off saying, “I have been getting a very positive response from the makers, channel and also from the audience who are viewing the show.”