News

Azaan and Shaira's consummation ruined by Shaira's demand for divorce in Bahu Begum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 04:12 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' Bahu Begum is witnessing high-voltage drama.

Azaan and Shaira's marital relationship is already in trouble, thanks to Noor's evil tricks.

Azaan is unaware of the deal between Shaira and Noor. He wants to consummate his marriage and thus plans a romantic surprise for Shaira.

He proposes his love to her in a pool and then gifts her a rose and proposes that they consummate their marriage, but Shaira refuses.

Noor's condition has put her in a big dilemma.

Noor wants Shaira to divorce Azaan and get her married to him. Else, she has threatened to commit suicide.

Azaan lovingly questions Shaira as to what she wants from him, and Shaira demands a divorce.

Azaan stands shocked with this demand. It will be interesting to see whether she tells him the reason for it.

Tags > Bahu Begum, Zee TV, Yasmeen, azaan, Noor, Shaira, tv serial, Spoiler Alert, married, Shaira's demand,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Premiere of movie Mushkil

Premiere of movie Mushkil
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav

past seven days