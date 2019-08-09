Azaan and Shaira's consummation ruined by Shaira's demand for divorce in Bahu Begum

MUMBAI: Colors' Bahu Begum is witnessing high-voltage drama.



Azaan and Shaira's marital relationship is already in trouble, thanks to Noor's evil tricks.



Azaan is unaware of the deal between Shaira and Noor. He wants to consummate his marriage and thus plans a romantic surprise for Shaira.



He proposes his love to her in a pool and then gifts her a rose and proposes that they consummate their marriage, but Shaira refuses.



Noor's condition has put her in a big dilemma.



Noor wants Shaira to divorce Azaan and get her married to him. Else, she has threatened to commit suicide.



Azaan lovingly questions Shaira as to what she wants from him, and Shaira demands a divorce.



Azaan stands shocked with this demand. It will be interesting to see whether she tells him the reason for it.