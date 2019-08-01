Azaan gets married with Noor betraying Shaira in Bahu Begum

MUMBAI: One of the recently launched TV Serial Bahu Begum is witnessing a complex love story between three leads, Azaan, Noor, and Shaira.



Azaan and Shaira finally get married achieving their love relationship goals.



However, nothing goes happy in their life as soon as Noor's Mother Yasmeen and her fiancee' Faiz die in fire accident.



While Noor misunderstands Shaira and puts all blame on her.



Shaira got arrested in Faiz and Yasmeen murder case that Azaan is left helpless as he has no clue of how to save Shaira.



Coming soon track will see Noor cracking a deal with Azaan in order to take the FIR back.



Azaan will be sacrificing his love for Shaira's life. Noor will compel Azaan to marry and make her Bahu of the Family.



While Azaan wants to save Shaira at any cost, he will tie wedding knots with Noor breaking Shaira's heart.



Let see if Shaira could overcome the trauma of losing her love to Shaira.