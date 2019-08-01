News

Azaan gets married with Noor betraying Shaira in Bahu Begum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 09:02 AM

MUMBAI: One of the recently launched TV Serial Bahu Begum is witnessing a complex love story between three leads, Azaan, Noor, and Shaira.

Azaan and Shaira finally get married achieving their love relationship goals.

However, nothing goes happy in their life as soon as Noor's Mother Yasmeen and her fiancee' Faiz die in fire accident.

While Noor misunderstands Shaira and puts all blame on her.

Shaira got arrested in Faiz and Yasmeen murder case that Azaan is left helpless as he has no clue of how to save Shaira.

Coming soon track will see Noor cracking a deal with Azaan in order to take the FIR back.

Azaan will be sacrificing his love for Shaira's life. Noor will compel Azaan to marry and make her Bahu of the Family.

While Azaan wants to save Shaira at any cost, he will tie wedding knots with Noor breaking Shaira's heart.

Let see if Shaira could overcome the trauma of losing her love to Shaira.

Tags > Bahu Begum, Zee TV, Yasmeen, azaan, Noor, Shaira, tv serial, Spoiler Alert, married,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh

past seven days