Azad to shake hands with Gandhi in Star Bharat' Chandrashekar Azad

MUMBAI: The Star Bharat show Chandrashekhar Azad will now see a drama where Gainda Singh meets his two new prisoners - Bhagat and Batukeshwar.

Bhagat and Batukeshvar are taken towards the jeep and Gainda orders his constable to treat Bhagat specially. Also, he along with Veermal will force Bhagat to go in jail but Bhagat will be adamant. On witnessing misbehavior, Bhagat will inform Gainda to treat them well as they are political prisoners.

While this drama goes on, the show will also see Vidyarthiji meeting Azad and the two deciding to take Gandhi's help.