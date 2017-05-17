Baba Ramdev to be the special guest on Nach Baliye 8

Nach Baliye 8 (BBC and Star Plus) surely is a boon on weekends, when viewers can have loads of fun via the dance and splendid performances.

Coming week, audience will get to see a surprise special guest on the show.

Any guesses who can it be?

Some actor? No! Sports person? No! Wondering who?

Well, he is none other than yoga guru Baba Ramdev! Gotcha!!

Now, if you are wondering what he would be doing in the reality show, let us tell you that Ramdev’s aurvedic company Patanjali is the sponsor of Nach Baliye. Also, the guru, a favourite among masses has quite a candid nature and likes being on reality shows.

He has earlier visited the sets of Super Dancer and The Kapil Sharma Show.

As per sources, the judges and contestants were delighted to have Baba Ramdev on the sets and interacted with him. The Baba impressed all with his yoga postures and the contestants were happily obliged to join him on the stage.

As already reported, Bharti-Harsh are the latest contestant to get evicted from Nach Baliye 8.

Catch all the fun and a lot more next weekend on the show.