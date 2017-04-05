Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
News

Baba Swami Om goes funky; checkout his new avatar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2017 06:22 PM

Bigg Boss fame Swami Om is back in news!

The self proclaimed Godman has shed his 'saint' avatar and has adopted a new funky look.

We must add that it's a jaw dropping transformation.

Yes, the controversial baba has now chopped off his tresses and has shaved his beard and moustache.

Don’t believe us? Then have a look at this picture!

Woooahh!! Seems like he has hired a stylist!

Well, no one will be able to ever forget Swami Om’s stint in Bigg Boss last season. After creating a furor with his mischievous and disgusting actions with the inmates, Swami Om was shown the exit door by the makers of Bigg Boss and host Salman Khan.

Post his reality show stint, Swami is trying hard to be in news and gain limelight.

What do guys have to say about his latest stylish act? Share your views by commenting below!

