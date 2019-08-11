Babita takes up fight for Hanuman's innocence in Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Hanuman's painful past is revived after receiving the legal papers. He is lost in ex-wife Imarti's memories and speaks badly with Babita.

Babita thus decides to stay away from Hanuman. However, Minni has learned the truth and takes charge of the situation. She seeks Babita's support to help Hanuman overcome his past pain. Babita is not sure, but Minni tells her that Hanuman stood by them when they needed him and that it is their turn now.

In their fight to shield Hanuman, they now have to face a bigger enemy. This new enemy is Sartaj Singh, who is Imarti's father. He blames Hanuman for everything and wants him to get punished.

He asks Nayeem Bi to give a statement against Hanuman. Babita is shattered to hear all this. She goes to Hanuman and demands that he tell the entire truth.



Hanuman refuses to relive those memories, but Babita is determined this time. Thus, Hanuman speaks his heart out.

Babita now takes the responsibility to fight for Hanuman's innocence.

Will Babita and Minni manage to save Hanuman?