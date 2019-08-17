Babita's decides to leave Hanuman Singh's haveli in Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is up for new twists and drama.



Babita is hurt by Hanuman's words and is not ready to forgive him for this.



Meaanwhile, Minni is making efforts to unite Hanuman and Babita but in vain.



Babita comes home and here she tells Minni that they will not be staying with Hanuman any longer.



Minni is stunned with this decision and tries to convince Babita, but the latter tells her to not argue with her.



She even tells her that she has found another house.



Minni knows that Babita is also not happy with the situation, but she is helpless and unable to change her mind.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.