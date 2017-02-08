Hot Downloads

Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Babuji, Bhide and Madhvi to get a makeover in Taarak Mehta...

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2017 05:46 PM

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s (SABTV and Neela Telefilms) current track on child education is not only spreading awareness but also entertaining masses with its rib-tickling scenes.

Tellychakkar.com recently updated about the ongoing track where Gokuldham society mahila madal decided to convince husbands of vegetable sellers to allow their daughter/s to take admission in schools. The husbands agreed but being poor, the school Principal did not allow admission.  

Therefore, Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) and Madhavi (Sonalika Joshi) and Babuji (Amit Bhatt) will now decide to do a sting operation to teach the Principal a lesson.

For this mission, all three of them will don different get-ups. Babuji will wear a wig to look young. Bhide, who is always spotted in a kurta, will wear a suit and Madhvi will look like a gorgeous rich lady in a blue saree.

Will they exceed in their mission?

The actors remained unavailable for a comment.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Tags > SAB TV, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, TV show, makeover, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest