Babuji, Bhide and Madhvi to get a makeover in Taarak Mehta...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s (SABTV and Neela Telefilms) current track on child education is not only spreading awareness but also entertaining masses with its rib-tickling scenes.

Tellychakkar.com recently updated about the ongoing track where Gokuldham society mahila madal decided to convince husbands of vegetable sellers to allow their daughter/s to take admission in schools. The husbands agreed but being poor, the school Principal did not allow admission.

Therefore, Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) and Madhavi (Sonalika Joshi) and Babuji (Amit Bhatt) will now decide to do a sting operation to teach the Principal a lesson.

For this mission, all three of them will don different get-ups. Babuji will wear a wig to look young. Bhide, who is always spotted in a kurta, will wear a suit and Madhvi will look like a gorgeous rich lady in a blue saree.

Will they exceed in their mission?

The actors remained unavailable for a comment.

