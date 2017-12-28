Babuji to plan New Year Eve’s party in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta

We will soon welcome the Year 2018 with open arms. Like other shows SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also gearing up for their New Year special in their show.



The Neela Telefilms’ comedy drama is known for celebrating all the festivals and this time as well, they have an exciting track lined up for New Year.



According to the plot, Tapusena will decide to celebrate New Year with their friends from college this year and would inform Bhide about the same. Sodhi will tell Bhide to celebrate New Year’s with a party-sharty this time because Tapusena is also celebrating separately.



However, Madhavi and Roshan will hear Sodhi talking about ‘party-sharty’ and would get enraged. They will decide to call Bapuji and tell him the whole matter.



Bapuji will get furious and go to Sodhi’s house where the party preparations will be going on. He will tell Sodhi that ‘party-sharty is not synonym for fun and to really enjoy, everybody needs to be together and celebrate. Even Tapu Sena has to be together. He will then go on to announce, that he’ll arrange the New Year eve’s party this time!



Later in the show, everybody recall their special moments and incidents that they were thankful of and grateful for that is Bhide’s scooter’s tale, Komal’s dieting, Popatlal’s Jhilmil selfie story etc.



We wish the entire cast of Taarak Mehta a very happy and phosphorous New Year!