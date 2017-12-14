Baby to go missing during the naming ceremony in Dil Se Dil Tak

The viewers of Shashi Sumeet Production’s popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak that airs on Colors have recently witnessed some happy moments where the Bhanushali family is elated for the naming ceremony of the little baby.

Happiness doesn’t last longer in the story-line when it comes to the daily soaps.

The upcoming episodes of the daily soap will soon be coming up with some high voltage drama.

Our source informs us that, “Soon the celebrations in the Bhanushali family will turn into sorrow when the little baby will go missing. There will be chaos all around in the house to find the missing baby. Parth (Siddharth Shukla) will have a doubt on Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) and he will blame her for taking the baby away from him.”

Who has taken away the baby from the house? The upcoming episodes of the show will unfold the answer to this question.

We tried but could not reach the actors for a comment.

