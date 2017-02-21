Hot Downloads

News

Baby’s deadly plans to kill Dadi in Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2017 04:43 PM

The once romantic Suhani Si Ek Ladki (Panorama Productions) has become a thrilling tale in recent times.

The Star Plus daily recently witnessed Baby (Poulomi Das) making futile attempts to kill Suhani (Rajshri Rani).

Now, the evil lady will set her eyes on Dadi (Shashi Sharma) and decide to end her life.

Dadi, who is yet to regain her memory, will be advised a shock treatment by the doctors, a final attempt to help her in her mental ailment.  

Shares a source, “Post a discussion, the family will agree for the same as it would be the last option to save Dadi. After learning about the treatment, Baby will hatch an evil plan to end Dadi.”

While the doctors would make arrangements, Baby will change the settings aiming to send high intensity shockwaves in Dadi’s body.

Guess who would spoil her plan? Saiyyam’s (Karan Jotwani) dog Tiger.

The canine would alert the family and Suhani will manage to save Dadi.

How will Baby take this loss? Will the family confront her?

The actors were busy shooting and thus couldn’t comment on the development.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates!

