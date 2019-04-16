Bad luck for Happy in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Raghu and Dhanak's love taking shape of hate in Gathbandhan, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.



Gathbandhan: Raghu and Dhanak's love story taking shape of hate Story



In the upcoming episode, Dhanak is turning out to be the new don of Mumbai. Raghu never wanted Dhanak to join the criminal world to bring Savitri on right path, but Dhanak goes against Raghu and fulfils the shocking murder of an inspector.



Savitri, who is highly impressed with Dhanak, finally fulfils her promise.



Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani challenges Aao Saheb



In the upcoming episode, Kalyani is really facing a hard time in her life with Malhar shockingly being arrested for Rao Death. The latter is blamed for forcing Rao Saheb to commit suicide, while Rao Saheb's suicide note also proved him to be the culprit.



However, everyone is aware of the suicide note being fake. Aao Saheb gets Malhar arrested and vows to take revenge. Thus Kalyani, confronts Aao Saheb and challenges her that she will prove Malhar innocent.



Nazar: Ansh's heroic entry after deadly pirates attack mermaid Piya



In the upcoming episode, Piya's life is in deadly danger as she has turned into a mermaid. While Piya is missing her family, she is suddenly attacked by some pirates.



The pirates are hunting for the mermaid and the pearl when they see Piya and thus go behind her.



Yeh Teri Galiyan: Puchki finally says I LOVE YOU to Shantanu



In the upcoming episode, Puchki is maintaining a marital relationship with Hridoy because she hates Shantanu.



But the situation turns in Shantanu's favor amidst the Holi celebration when Puchki gets drunk, dances, and comes close to Shantanu.



Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Rocky snatches away hotel from Hapoy



In the upcoming episode, Rocky is back in the disguise of Shaan Wadhwa just to take revenge from his enemies.



Meanwhile, he gets into action to execute his first plan against Happy and purchases Happy's hotel. Rocky has befriend Sania with a secret motive and is using her to ruin Happy.