MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for a new twist in the tale.



Kartik has somehow convinced Vedika to marry him. He promises to move ahead in life with her and asks her to support him.



Vedika agrees, and soon, the haldi ceremony is organized at the Goenka house. Dadi is happy that everything is sorted.



Vedika and Kartik are both trying to be happy for family , as they know that their marriage is not a conventional one and that they are uniting on hope.



In the upcoming episode, during the haldi ceremony, the haldi falls down, which is a bad omen according to Dadi. She panics.



Will this mark Naira's return in Kartik's life?