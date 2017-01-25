Badho Bahu and Sanyukt hit a century

The cast of &TV’s Badho Bahu (Sunny Side Up films Pvt. Ltd) and Zee TV’s Sanyukt (Saregama Productions) are in celebration mood today (25 January).

Reason? Both the shows have successfully hit a century.

On completion of 100 episodes, both the show’s cast and crew are rejoicing the special day with a grand celebration.

Sanyukt’s team will party in a lounge and Badho Bahu group will celebrate on the sets tonight.

Badho Bahu’s producer Dipti Kalwani congratulated her team with this Insta update. Read!

One of the actresses from Sanyukt, Priyanka Sharma, posted:

[email protected] @manindersingh999 @suraj.kakkar @debydas A video posted by Priyanka Purohit (@priyanka_1091) on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:21am PST

We wish all of them good luck and a great year!