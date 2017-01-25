Hot Downloads

TV News
News

Badho Bahu and Sanyukt hit a century

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2017 04:59 PM

The cast of &TV’s Badho Bahu (Sunny Side Up films Pvt. Ltd) and Zee TV’s Sanyukt (Saregama Productions) are in celebration mood today (25 January).

Reason? Both the shows have successfully hit a century.

On completion of 100 episodes, both the show’s cast and crew are rejoicing the special day with a grand celebration.

Sanyukt’s team will party in a lounge and Badho Bahu group will celebrate on the sets tonight.

Badho Bahu’s producer Dipti Kalwani congratulated her team with this Insta update. Read!

One of the actresses from Sanyukt, Priyanka Sharma, posted:

We wish all of them good luck and a great year!

