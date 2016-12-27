Badho-Lucky to get INTIMATE in &TV’s Badho Bahu

Prep up to coyly blush as you watch Badho Bahu!!!

Wondering why?

Well, the leads of the &TV and Sunny Side Up drama are going to get romantic and naughty in the coming episodes.

The two couples, Badho (Rytasha Rathore)-Lucky (Prince Narula) and Pinky (Antara Banerjee)-Rana (Arhaan Khan), who have been married to each other unwillingly, will finally experience some love.

The couples would indulge in some drinking session and with alcohol in the system, hearts will flutter, singing a mischievous note.

Adds a source, “Badho will find a nightie in her cupboard and thinking it to be a gift from Lucky, she will excitedly adorn it and try to woo him. On the other hand, Rana will try to get close to Pinky who would helplessly try to evade the situation.”

The couples would also be seen moving sexily to the peppy ‘Hothon mein bas tera naam....’ with Badho enticing Lucky and Rana trying his luck with Pinky.

Will these moments kindle fire of passion in the couples? Well, we will have to wait and watch.

We could not get a comment from the actors as they were busy shooting, but do checkout their cozy pictures here.