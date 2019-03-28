Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai fame Shruti Rawat PREGNANT!

MUMBAI: TV actress Shruti Rawat, who is still remembered for her funny character of Bhairavi in SAB TV’s Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai, is expecting her first child.

Yes, the actress will soon welcome a cute little baby in her life.

The actress announced her pregnancy news on her social handle with a beautiful post, stating, ‘I am proud of many things in life... but nothing beats being a Mother...’.

Shruti has worked in other light-hearted shows such as Chintu Chinky Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story and R.K. Laxman Ki Duniya. She married her then boyfriend Nikkhil Agawane in December 2016.

Take a look at her post!