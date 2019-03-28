News

Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai fame Shruti Rawat PREGNANT!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
28 Mar 2019 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: TV actress Shruti Rawat, who is still remembered for her funny character of Bhairavi in SAB TV’s Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai, is expecting her first child.

Yes, the actress will soon welcome a cute little baby in her life.

The actress announced her pregnancy news on her social handle with a beautiful post, stating, ‘I am proud of many things in life... but nothing beats being a Mother...’.

Shruti has worked in other light-hearted shows such as Chintu Chinky Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story and R.K. Laxman Ki Duniya. She married her then boyfriend Nikkhil Agawane in December 2016.

Take a look at her post!

We tried reaching out to Shruti, but she remained unavailable for comment.

We wish you all the happiness in the world, Shruti.

Tags > Shruti Rawat, Bhairavi, Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai, SAB TV, announced her pregnancy, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh enjoy vacation in...

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh enjoy vacation in Canada
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days