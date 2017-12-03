Hot Downloads

News

Badi Dooooor Se team calls for a re-union!

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2017 04:30 PM

It feels great to meet your old friends and colleagues after a long time!

Even when the curtains are drawn on a project, bonding remains and threads of connect are rekindled via reunions, every now and then. The latest gang to have relived their old memories is Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hain team.

The comedy show which aired on SAB TV was one of the favourite shows of viewers for its unique concept. It was a delight to watch them as every role had its own characteristic. Part from sharing a great bond on-screen, the cast was like a big happy family.

Deepak Pareek who played the role Murlidhar in the show bought a new house recently. And to congratulate him, the team visited his house and had a reunion of sorts.

To know more about their fun reunion, we got in touch with Punit Talreja, who shared, “I am glad that we all are in touch. It was great to revive our old days and memories. I hope our friendship remains the same and we keep having such reunions back to back.”

May their bond grow stronger with time!

