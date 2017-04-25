Badi Rani Maa to die; Raj-Rani to get married in Ek Tha Raja...

The fans Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins) rejoiced with the news of the show getting extension for few months. The development also came in as a big surprise for the leads Eisha Singh and Sarrtaj Gill.

With the daily getting an extension, the makers are now gearing up tohom bring a new track to enthrall its viewers. But before the new storyline gets televised, watch out for a high voltage drama in the coming episodes.

As per our sources, Raj (Sarrtaj) and Rani (Eisha) will learn about them being a king and queen in their previous life, and being re-born again to seek revenge from Badi Rani Maa (Surekha Sikri).

In a shocking development, Badi Rani Maa will attack Raj, leaving him unconscious. Later, Rani will learn about some mantra which could bring Raj back to life and end Badi Rani Maa’s chapter. By reading out the mantra Badi Rani Maa would go lifeless.

Rani’s mom will finally agree to Raj and Rani’s relationship and would ask them to get married again.

Eisha Singh confirmed the above development with us!