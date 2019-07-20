Badshah aces the bottle challenge on Dance Deewane

MUMBAI: The Bottle Cap Challenge has become a social media rage and everyone from the Bollywood, Hollywood and Television fraternity are attempting to do it. This challenge has also hit the sets of Dance Deewane albeit a twist.

The contestant from the first generation, Neerja Tiwari threw a challenge to the rapping sensation Badshah, judges Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia on Dance Deewane. As a part of the challenge she asked them to slide the cloth from the table without dropping the bottle kept on it. Judges and the guests braced themselves and took the bottle challenge. Badshah, Tushar Kalia and Madhuri Dixit aced the challenge whereas Shashank Khaitan and Arjun Bijlani failed at it. The challenge was a quite a fun act that made everybody quite excited. But will this new challenge also become viral?