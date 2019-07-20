News

Badshah aces the bottle challenge on Dance Deewane

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jul 2019 03:02 PM

MUMBAI: The Bottle Cap Challenge has become a social media rage and everyone from the Bollywood, Hollywood and Television fraternity are attempting to do it. This challenge has also hit the sets of Dance Deewane albeit a twist.

The contestant from the first generation, Neerja Tiwari threw a challenge to the rapping sensation  Badshah, judges Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia on Dance Deewane. As a part of the challenge she asked them to slide the cloth from the table without dropping the bottle kept on it.  Judges and the guests braced themselves and took the bottle challenge. Badshah, Tushar Kalia and Madhuri Dixit aced the challenge whereas Shashank Khaitan and Arjun Bijlani failed at it. The challenge was a quite a fun act that made everybody quite excited. But will this new challenge also become viral?

Tags > The Bottle Cap Challenge, Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, Badshah, judges Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Tushar Kalia, Dance Deewane,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan

past seven days