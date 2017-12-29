Badshah casts Super Dancer Vaishnavi for his next music video

Bollywood rapper Badshah has created a niche in the industry with his one after the other successful chartbusters. While he has gained popularity for his rapping style, his sleek and stylized music videos also catch everyone’s attention. And while he is planning to come up with one such new music video, his hunt for the ultimate dancer has ended on the set of Super Dancer Chapter 2. During his recent appearance on the show, Badshah seemed to be in awe of Vaishnavi



Badshah was dazzled when Vaishnavi Prajapati showed off her cool moves with super guru Manan on the song ‘Dj wale babu’. He couldn’t believe what he saw Vaishnavi Prajapati showed her signature moves and grabbing that opportunity he instantly offered her to dance in his next music video.



Vaishnavi also challenged Badshah to try out her signature moves which Badshah couldn’t. Vaishnavi was happy to accept the offer and super judges also congratulated her for her achievement. Our swag queen who is just five- years old got the opportunity of her lifetime to work with one and only Badshah. Vaishnavi was happy as she could only get this opportunity after coming to Super Dancer Chapter 2.