Badshah to perform on 'Yeh Rishta...'

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jan 2017 06:05 PM

Rapper Badshah will be seen performing in one of the wedding ceremonies for on screen couple Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the popular soap opera "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

Shivangi, who essays the role of Naira in the Star Plus show, says she was on cloud nine, when she got to know that the "Chull" rapper will be performing for their on screen wedding.

"Badshah is one of my favourite singers and on knowing that he is going to perform for my onscreen 'sangeet', I was on cloud nine. Mohsin and I have already prepared a playlist that we would like the rapper king to sing which include hits like 'Humma Humma', 'Saturday Saturday' and 'Abhi toh party shuru hui hai'," Shivangi said in a statement.

The actress says she cannot wait to dance on Badshah's songs.

"I'm getting those wedding jitters as if I'm getting married in real. In all, we are really looking forward for his performance," she added.

The show will witness ceremonies from Haldi, Mehendi to Sangeet. To add more zest to the sangeet, the rapper will be performing a special medley for the couple making it an even special and romantic occasion for them.

(Source: IANS)

