Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, popular as Gopi Bahu of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, says that to be a protagonist on an Indian TV show, it is essential to play a bahu (daughter-in-law).

"Ever since the show ('Saath...') went off-air, people have been asking me what kind of roles I would like to pick for my next. I want to do strong and realistic roles. To be a protagonist on an Indian TV show, you need to play a bahu. This is very common," the actress said in a statement.

Apart from fictional dramas, Devoleena is also open to doing reality shows based on dance.

