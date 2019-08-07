News

Bajaj and Prerna to reside in Basu mansion in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Mr. Bajaj and Prerna are a married couple now, and Anurag wants to take revenge from Bajaj. He takes over Bajaj's house as well as business and then proposes marriage to Prerna.

Bajaj requests Anurag to not get personal and spare his house, but Anurag does not agree.

Prerna rejects Anurag’s proposal but pleads with him to give them Bajaj Mansion.

With no other alternative, Bajaj, along with Prerna and his family, start staying in Basu Mansion, as Komolika had given him the property papers.

It will be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Mr Bajaj, Balaji Telefilms, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, Komolika are shocked, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Coming Track, upcoming track, Komolika, Prerna, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Shubhaavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Parth Samthan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava

past seven days