Bajaj and Prerna to reside in Basu mansion in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Mr. Bajaj and Prerna are a married couple now, and Anurag wants to take revenge from Bajaj. He takes over Bajaj's house as well as business and then proposes marriage to Prerna.



Bajaj requests Anurag to not get personal and spare his house, but Anurag does not agree.



Prerna rejects Anurag’s proposal but pleads with him to give them Bajaj Mansion.



With no other alternative, Bajaj, along with Prerna and his family, start staying in Basu Mansion, as Komolika had given him the property papers.



