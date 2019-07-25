News

Bajaj threatens to kill Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 10:02 AM

MUMBAI: In the high-voltage track of Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Anurag and Mr. Bajaj have a major face-off.

Earlier, we have seen that Anurag challenges Mr. Bajaj that he will ruin his happiness and snatch Prerna from him.

Therefore, Anurag gets into action and runs away with Prerna. Mr. Bajaj sees everything and is furious when he sees Prerna unconscious.

He then swears to kill Anurag.

An angry Bajaj confronts Nivedita and Anupam and inquires about Anurag.

The twist in the tale is that Anurag runs away with Prerna because she suddenly falls sick and becomes unconscious.

What will happen next in the show? Will Anurag be able to protect Prerna? What will Bajaj do to find Anurag and Prerna?

Stay tuned to know.

