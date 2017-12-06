Hot Downloads

Bajrangi Bhaijaan inspired Karan Suchak's look in Meri Hanikarak Biwi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2017 12:56 PM
Actor Karan Suchak, who is currently seen as Akhilesh Pandey in Meri Hanikarak Biwi, says his look in the TV show is inspired from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's look in the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Meri Hanikarak Biwi focuses on the life of Akhilesh and his tryst with Dr. Ira (Jiyaa Shankar).

In the show, Karan's character is a devotee of Lord Hanuman. He is also shy, simple and honest like Salman's character Pavan from "Bajrangi Bhaijaan".

"When I was offered the role of Akhilesh Pandey, I immediately thought of Salman Khan and his look and personality in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. In fact I was able to draw many parallels between both characters," Karan said in a statement.

"The similarities in their personalities and approach to life formed the stepping stone when I was preparing to play the role on television. I strongly believe that given these commonalities between our characters, the viewers will find it easier to relate to Akhilesh.

"After being offered Akhilesh's role, I have been following Salman Khan's mannerisms in the movie closely. And, while I am not copying him, I do find it to be a great reference point," he added.

"Meri Hanikarak Biwi" is aired on &TV.

(Source: IANS)

 

