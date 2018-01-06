Baksho Bodol to go off air; Bhanumatir Khel to take its slot

Sad news for the viewers of Baksho Bodol!

The Blues Production’s soap, which was launched on 24 July, 2017 and features Vivek Trivedi and Sairity Banerjee in lead roles, is set to bid adieu to its audience.

The family drama will go off air and the new soap Bhanumatir Khel will take its slot.

As reported earlier, Shreyosree Roy, Rubel Das and Debaparna Chakraborty are part of this upcoming magic based serial.

Produced by Subrata Roy Production and also starring ace actor Arindam Ganguly in pivotal role, Bhanumatir Khel will start from 8 January and air every Monday to Sunday at 7 pm.

