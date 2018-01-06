Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Bigg Boss 11: Who do think will get evicted this week?

Bigg Boss 11
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Baksho Bodol to go off air; Bhanumatir Khel to take its slot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jan 2018 02:42 PM

Sad news for the viewers of Baksho Bodol!

The Blues Production’s soap, which was launched on 24 July, 2017 and features Vivek Trivedi and Sairity Banerjee in lead roles, is set to bid adieu to its audience.  

The family drama will go off air and the new soap Bhanumatir Khel will take its slot.

As reported earlier, Shreyosree Roy, Rubel Das and Debaparna Chakraborty are part of this upcoming magic based serial.

Produced by Subrata Roy Production and also starring ace actor Arindam Ganguly in pivotal role, Bhanumatir Khel will start from 8 January and air every Monday to Sunday at 7 pm.   

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

Tags > Baksho Bodol, Blues Production, Bhanumatir Khel, Shreyosree Roy, Rubel Das, Debaparn, Subrata Roy Productiona Chakraborty, Arindam Ganguly,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top