Balaji Telefilms completes 25 years

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor set the company Balaji Telefilms Private Limited in August, 1994. The idea was to make serials and other entertainment content. The production house went on to create some of the iconic shows of Indian Television such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Naagin to name a few.

The company reached a milestone. It completed 25 years.

An elated Ekta took to social media and announced the same. The producer-director wrote on her page, “25 years of #Ballajitelefilms! It started in August 1994! JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI.” 

Check out Ekta’s post right here:

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms Private Limited, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Naagin, TellyChakkar,

