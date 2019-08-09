Balaji Telefilms completes 25 years

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor set the company Balaji Telefilms Private Limited in August, 1994. The idea was to make serials and other entertainment content. The production house went on to create some of the iconic shows of Indian Television such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Naagin to name a few.
The company reached a milestone. It completed 25 years.
An elated Ekta took to social media and announced the same. The producer-director wrote on her page, “25 years of #Ballajitelefilms! It started in August 1994! JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI.”
Check out Ekta’s post right here:
25 years of #Ballajitelefilms! It started in August 1994! JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 7, 2019
Congratulations! Wish you many many more glorious years ahead. ps. Immensely proud to have been alongside you on this journey. Has been so fulfilling in many ways— Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) August 8, 2019
Who carries the checkered print better?
Add new comment