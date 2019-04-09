Balaji Telefilms’ next on Colors?

Balaji Telefilms seems to be on a roll!

Currently, Ekta Kapoor is producing a list of shows on TV such as Naagin 3, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabattein, and Daayan.

The TV czarina is also rolling out the second season of Kavach on Colors. As reported by us earlier, it will feature Deepika Singh as the female protagonist (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/deepika-singh-ekta-kapoors-kavach...).

According to our sources, apparently, Balaji Telefilms is bringing another show on Colors.

The show is most likely to be based on famous revenge thriller movie Khoon Bhari Maang starring Rekha and Kabir Bedi in the lead roles.

We could not get through to Ekta for her comment.

