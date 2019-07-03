Balaji Telefilms’ next on &TV

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms seems to be on a roll!

Currently, Ekta Kapoor is producing a list of shows on TV, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabattein, Daayan, Bepannah Pyaar, and Kavach 2.

TV Czarina Ekta is also rolling out a new show on Zee TV titled Haiwaan

According to our sources, apparently, Balaji Telefilms is also bringing a new show tentatively titled Aa Dekkhe Zara for &TV.

We have heard that it is an episodic show revolving around murder mysteries. It will air on weekends and is expected to go on floors very soon.

We could not get through to Ekta for her comment.

TellyChakkar will be back with further developments!