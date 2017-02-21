Balaji Telefilms to present a ‘fat’ love story on Star Plus

Aren’t we used to the ‘boy meets girl-fight-fall in love-separate-get back together-and live happily ever after’ love stories?

Well folks, gear up to now watch a very unique love story on Star Plus.

And helming the project would be the Czarina of TV Ekta Kapoor, is what we have been told.

Already guessing what the show would be all about?

Credible sources have shared with us the team at Balaji Telefilms is working on a show that will present the love story of two overweight people.

The team has tentatively titled the project as ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Pack’.

“The serial will have the right essence of love, emotions, humour and of course drama. Ekta has been extensively working on the script and casting will begin soon,” adds the source.

Sounds exciting, isn’t it?

Earlier there have been numerous shows like Amita Ka Amit, Mahi Way, Badho Bahu among more where the protagonist has been shown on the heavier side.

Let’s see how Dhai Kilo Ka Pack manages to make its mark.

We are yet to hear from Ekta on the developments.

Stay hooked, there’s lot more exciting stories coming up!