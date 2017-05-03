Balancing personal and professional commitments is difficult: Amrapali Gupta

Amrapali Gupta, who made her comeback with Ishqbaaz recently is also a dotting mom.

The actress reveals that she was nervous at the time of signing the show as she didr not want to leave her son alone. But now, she feels glad that she has managed to find a balance and also her on and off screen sons (Kabir, Nakuul Mehta and Ayush Anand) bond really well.

"I was worried about managing my time between shooting and with my son Kabir. He is still young and needs me most of the time. But Yash wanted me to get back to shoots. But I was nervous as I am addicted to my son and can't stay away without him for long. But now I find myself lucky enough to manage both my personal and professional commitments."

"Sometimes, I bring Kabir with me on sets, else my in-laws take care of him. Also Yash, whenever is not out to work he looks after him. I am blessed to have such a supportive family. On top of it I am lucky that my on and off screen sons bond very good. Kabir is friendly with everyone on the sets," she further added.

Amrapali Gupta is best known for her roles in shows like “Khushiyan”, “Teen Bahuraaniyaan” and “Qubool Hai”.