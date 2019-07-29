Balika Vadhu's Avinash Mukherjee MIFFED with THESE reports

MUMBAI: Avinash Mukherjee, who played the role of Jagya in Balika Vadhu, recently grabbed headlines for dating Miss India Saloni Luthra.

However, the couple was taken aback by the news of them tying the knot that was floating over the internet. They were also shocked upon reading how a few portals stated that both their respective families had met and given a go-ahead to their marriage.

Speaking about the same, Avinash told Times of India, “We were taken aback upon reading how a few portals confirmed us getting married and also how our parents were also ok with it. They don't understand how such news that currently has no truth, can affect our personal lives. Our parents, especially Saloni's parents were quite affected by the news of our marriage.”

He added, "Yes, I am dating Saloni and that's the only truth right now. Regarding our families meeting or us getting married and all, has no truth at all as of now. We are both 21 years and neither we nor our families have spoken about marriage or any future. Having said that, our priority right now is to build a future and our career. No marriage talks are on our mind for the next six-eight years. Down the line, it's all god’s will.”