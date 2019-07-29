News

Balika Vadhu's Avinash Mukherjee MIFFED with THESE reports

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jul 2019 08:19 PM

MUMBAI: Avinash Mukherjee, who played the role of Jagya in Balika Vadhu, recently grabbed headlines for dating Miss India Saloni Luthra.

However, the couple was taken aback by the news of them tying the knot that was floating over the internet. They were also shocked upon reading how a few portals stated that both their respective families had met and given a go-ahead to their marriage.

Speaking about the same, Avinash told Times of India, “We were taken aback upon reading how a few portals confirmed us getting married and also how our parents were also ok with it. They don't understand how such news that currently has no truth, can affect our personal lives. Our parents, especially Saloni's parents were quite affected by the news of our marriage.”

He added, "Yes, I am dating Saloni and that's the only truth right now. Regarding our families meeting or us getting married and all, has no truth at all as of now. We are both 21 years and neither we nor our families have spoken about marriage or any future. Having said that, our priority right now is to build a future and our career. No marriage talks are on our mind for the next six-eight years. Down the line, it's all god’s will.”

Tags > Balika Vadhu, Avinash Mukherjee, Miss India Saloni Luthra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Taarak Mehta team celebrates on completing 11...

Taarak Mehta team celebrates on completing 11 years
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh

past seven days