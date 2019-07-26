Balika Vadhu's Avinash Mukherjee opens up about dating Miss India Saloni Luthra

MUMBAI: Avinash Mukherjee, who played the role of Jagdish in Balika Vadhu, is dating Miss India winner Saloni Luthra. The couple has been dating for over a year and a half and the two are madly in love with each other.

In an interview with Times of India, the couple opened up about their relationship. When asked what made them fall in love with each other, Avinash said, “I had messaged her on Instagram as I wanted someone to create written content for my company. We knew each other since college and I knew that she writes well.” To this, Saloni added, “I recommended him a few more names for content writing, but he said he just wanted me. Well soon, we realised with time that we were meant to happen and gradually fell in love, deep in love."

Avinash also revealed that he made her meet his mother. He said, “Before I proposed to Saloni, I took her to Amritsar, to make her meet my mother and she is one of the very few girls, whom I have introduced to my mother. My mother understood what was brewing between us and they bonded well.” Saloni added saying that her parents allowed her to go on a solo trip with Avinash all the way to Amritsar. “That's the kind of confidence they had in us," she said.

The couple had a special proposal moment. Speaking about the same, he told the daily, “I proposed to her at 4 am. So, actually that time is known as the BrahmaMuhurta when Lord Brahma wakes up and I thought that was auspicious to propose to her. And guess what It was an instant Yes from her side too. So, it all worked for me."