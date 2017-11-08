One of the cult shows on TV- Khichdi will soon be back on our TV screens!

The Hats Off Production helmed by JD Majethia has already started shooting for the project. The makers have managed to bring back the same cast namely Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak and JD Majethia himself.

Yesterday, we reported about Aatish Kapadia’s son Agastya and JD’s younger daughter Mishri will most probably make their TV debut with this show to play the roles of Jackky and Chakki respectively.

Now, we have heard that, TV actor Balvinder Singh Suri and P.O.W have joined the cast. Our sources inform that both the actors will be part of Parminder family and have very interesting roles to play.

We could not reach Balvinder and Sameksha for their comments