Balwant and Rantej to target Anushka in Colors’ Laado 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2017 05:38 PM

Colors’ Laado 2 (Shakuntalam Telefilms and Dhaval Gada) will get all the more intense in the upcoming episodes.

The viewers already witnessed a high voltage drama where Revti, a girl from the village was raped and a shell-shocked Ammaji (Meghna Malik) stood up for her against Balwant (Rituraj Singh). Also, while Ammaji has sent Anushka (Avika Gor) away from the village to safeguard her, the latter is on the lookout for her sister’s murderers in the same vicinity. 

In the episodes ahead, Rantej (Dakssh Ajit Singh) will once again try to assault Revti. But this time, before things get out of hand, Ammaji will step in to her rescue. She will gang up with the ladies of the village and will fight with Balwant and Rantej.

After being taught a lesson, Balwant and Rantej will fear losing their political control over Veerpur and will try to put Ammaji down by attacking her weakness – Anushka (Avika Gor). 

So far, we have seen that Yuvraj (Shaleen Malhotra) has been a constant support for Anushka and has protected her at times as well. Will Anushka and Ammaji be able to fight Balwant and Rantej? How will Yuvraj help Anushka this time?

Tags > Colors tv, Laado 2, Shakuntalam Telefilms and Dhaval Gada, Shaleen Malhotram, Meghna Malik, Avika Gor, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Shaleen Malhotra,

