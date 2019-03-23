Bandagi Kalra finally got her first big film

MUMBAI: Bandagi Kalra who was seen in Bigg Boss 11 finally made to the big screen and got her first Telugu film which is directed by Murali Ramaswamy



As she already started shooting for her first Debut Telugu movie in Visakhapatnam ( Vizag ), which is Directed by Murali Ramaswamy and also one of the most senior actor Suman Talwar will be seen in the movie. Bandagi Kalra took her Instagram account and announced about her debut movie and thank's to God and all the fans for their love and support.



The Young actress with glamorous face 'Bandgi Kalra' who got fame from Big Boss11 and after that she has been seen in the single album song 'LoveMe' with 'MeetBros' which featured stars like Puneesh Sharma and Khushboo Grewal.