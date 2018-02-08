Bandgi Kalra dismisses news about being removed from her house

Mumbai: It is quite well known that celebrities and journalists aren't always the friendliest of all because of the nature of their job.



While journalists do their job of investigating a celebrity’s life, the popular names in return ensure to keep their lives private despite being a public figure. The question then arises, on who is more ethical.



A while ago, TellyChakkar broke the news about Bigg Boss fame lovebirds Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma being removed from their residence. A credible source and an eye-witness confirmed the story with us. However, Bandgi Kalra refuted the rumours blatantly. After a detailed conversation with this pretty damsel of Tinsel town, TellyChakkar has brought her side of the story to its readers notice.



"This news is completely false. I don’t know who is spreading these rumours and news. This is so sad,” Bandgi commented.

(Also Read: Love birds Bandagi Kalra-Puneesh Sharma kicked out of their residence)

She further added, “This is all bullsh*t. We are not even living together. There’s no truth to any of these stories.”



The commoner-turned-celebrity is upset about how other people have so much to talk and spread about her private life.



Whether true or false, one thing is for sure, that there is buzz around the lovebirds. People are talking about the Bigg Boss flames. TellyChakkar doesn’t know who is telling the truth, however, we never fail to report about things as we get updated.