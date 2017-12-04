Bandgi-Puneesh drift apart; Twitterati CRIES!

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has seen separations galore. But what happened last night’s episode blew outr mind. All of us mostly thought, Puneesh and Bandgi's love story was just a show but the tears that welled up in the couple's eyes in last night's episode made people rethink it all! Bigg Boss 11 had only one pair of love birds – Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. And now they have been separated as the young girl was evicted last night.

The couple along with Luv Tyayi was the one nominated to leave the house this week. When Salman Khan, the host of the show announced that Luv is safe, the love birds’ faces turned sad. As it meant that one of them had to leave, leaving the other behind inside the house.

Before the name of the evicted contestant was announced, Salman Khan sent Bandgi and Puneesh into a separate room. It was to let them enjoy their last moments inside the house together.

Salman even said that he believes that their relationship is true. And also that he wants them to prove it to the world by being together always.

While they were inside the room, a video was played which captured all their special moments. And it was very obvious that both Bandgi and Puneesh turned teary-eyed on seeing the video. When Salman finally announced that it is Bandgi who has to leave, it left Puneesh heartbroken. He was wallowing in pain and couldn't stop his emotions! he was crying like a baby!

After coming out of the house, Bandgi has talked about her relationship with Puneesh.

The man cried his heart out hugging his lady-love. And now it seems that they were not the only ones crying!

After seeing the romantic-emotional video, Twitter too has had a melt down of sorts! It is flooded with sad reactions from the people. There were people who found the video very heart touching. And there were many others who admitted that the video left them in tears.

Puneesh And Bandgi's farewell is so heart touching. Made me cry #BB11 — Ameera (@ameera_ameera7) December 3, 2017

That puneesh-bandagi video made even me cry! Let's see how one of them plays the game. #bb11 #BiggBoss11 — Ritika Singh Puria (@foxy_rajput) December 3, 2017

idk puneesh and bandagi's story fake or real. Bt they made me cry. — QuEeN~KaReEnA(@nickymeshram02) December 3, 2017

@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND puneesh and bandgi moments made me cry ... why u evicted bandgi .. I am crying #BB11 ..can't watch BB anymore — - (@turcorre) December 3, 2017

Bandagi's eviction is really inappropriate.. Luv is useless ... Feeling so damn bad for puneesh... His tears made me cry #BB11 #BiggBuzz #BiggBoss11 — Sakshi Sakpal (@SakshuSakpal11) December 3, 2017

I really think I am going to cry. No matter what anyone says Bandagi and Puneesh truly stood by each other through thick and thin.i legit thought Luv would be eliminated today #BB11 — Lam (@A_Lam19) December 3, 2017

Aaj Puneesh aur Bandgi ko dekh ke pta chal gya that they were best couples. Unlogo kabhi v ek dusre ki buraai nhi ki. @BandgiKalra1 @shilpa_shindey @Shilpa_Shinde1 — AMAN KUMAR (@amank985) December 3, 2017