In every season of the Colors flagship reality show Bigg Boss, the viewers have seen romantic couples but Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have taken their relationship to a whole new level.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to state that their wild make out sessions and PDAs have become the talk of the town. while some are complaining that the show has stooped down to new lows, some are definitely enjoying the voyeuristic exploration.

Their cuddling and make out sessions are grabbing lots of headlines. Their romantic angle has created lots of confusion among housemates as well as viewers. People are wondering whether their relationship is real or for the camera. Views have seen both of them making out and kissing each other under the blankets once the lights go off.

Currently, a video is going viral on the internet and social media. In the video, they are seen talking dirty. Puneesh asked Bandgi to unbutton her shorts and he would remove his T-shirt. She hesitates initially, then Puneesh asks her not to waste any time and hurry up. All these things happened after host Salman Khan warned Puneesh and Bandgi indirectly to be careful of what they do in the house, as the show is being watched by parents as well.

Now, a close source has disclosed some details about Bandgi to a media outlet. Besides saying what is already known (she is a software engineer and model, who hails from Chandigarh), the source also said:

“Bandgi was offered a condom ad a year and a half before but she refused it saying that she did not want to do anything that would upset or offend her parents. Now, she clearly seems to have forgotten that inside the house. Funnily, every time Puneesh and Bandgi are together, the ticker of the condom ad comes. The channel and brand are surely cashing in on what they are doing inside the house. And she is not even aware of it. Karma surely has a way of retribution.

The funny part of it all is Bandgi had refused to a condom ad stating family obligations, we wonder with all the cuddling and the kissing and the making out going on in the Bigg Boss mansion on national TV what will her parents make out of it? Has she forgotten there is a different world out of the Bigg Boss house? Has she forgotten she has to come back to her family? Is it for real or just a publicity gimmick for the cameras so that she can garner something big once she is out? Well all these questions are swarming in the minds of the readers.