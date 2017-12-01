Bandgi's ex Dennis reacts on her desire to break-up with Puneesh

TellyChakkar has been updating its readers with all the gossips happening inside the Bigg Boss mansion. All the controversies that are surounding the Bigg Boss mansion and it's current inmates have been the talk of the town!

The audience is everyday getting to see lots of fights and arguments in the controversial glass walled mansion. But there are two people who balance all that hate with their love on the show.

Yes, they are Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra. But recently, we had seen the young girl demanding break-up from the man. On which her ex-boyfriend Dennis Nagpal has reacted.

However, in the video it was quite clear that the two of them were just joking and they didn't mean it seriously. In fact, in the previous episodes we had seen Bandgi is so serious about Puneesh that she is ready to leave the house if her lover gets eliminated.

But according to Dennis, Bandgi had demanded break-up because of her insecurity. In a conversation with a media outlet, he said, "Seeing the video where Bandgi is asking him to break up clearly shows she is insecure about getting eliminated. And wants to finish her relationship with Puneesh and come out of the show clean. Also somewhere back of her mind she knows that their relationship has not been accepted by the audience.”

Well, only time will tell how serious the two are about each other!

Talking about the show, the couple had created a huge ruckus in yesterday’s episode. They were not convinced with other contestants’ decision of sending them to kaal Kothari. But after Bigg Boss intervention, they had to finally budge and go inside the jail. As of now, the show will see Priyank and Vikas donning the garb of DJs for the captaincy ratrace.