Bangkok calling for Star Plus’ Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji?

Shooting in the beautiful locales of abroad always works well for a TV show.

The makers of the popular soap Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, which airs on Star Plus, may shoot some sequences at an outdoor location soon.

Our source informs us that, the team of Shashi Sumeet Productions’ daily may head to Bangkok to shoot some of the sequences for its upcoming episodes.

However, it is yet to be decided that how the track will unfold and who among the cast will be visiting the spot.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

We buzzed producer Sumeet Mittal but didn’t get any revert till the time of filing the story.

