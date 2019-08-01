Bani to destroy Raghbir in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: Loyal viewers of Bepanah Pyaar will soon witness Bani’s murder mystery finally being solved.



In the upcoming episode, Bani finally breaks down and questions Raghbir’s pure love.



She confronts Raghbir about why he killed Bani, who selflessly loved him.



She also reveals her real identity of being Bani.



Bani has returned to take revenge from Raghbir. She was a trained mountaineer and did not die even after falling off the cliff. Subsequently, she got a new look with the help of Sukanya,



Pragati aka Bani swears to take revenge against Raghbir. Sukanya and Prashant are aware of this and are also helping her.



Pragati is determined to destroy Raghbir as she believes him to be her murderer.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.