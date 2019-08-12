News

Bani to find Kulwant's connection with her death in Bepanah Pyaar

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Aug 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: In popular show Bepanah Pyaar, new trouble seems to be brewing in Raghbir and Pragati's love life, which has just begun.

Pragati is Bani and is in disguise to make Raghbir confesses his criminal truth.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see Kulwant's evil shades.

Kulwant has a strong bond with Raghbir, who can do anything for her.

Although she is the one to bring Raghbir and Pragati close to each other, she has some evil motives behind the same.

Soon, Pragati aka Bani comes across the shocking truth that Kulwant also has some connection with her death.

Let's see what Bani does to find out more about this.

Tags > Colors tv, Bepanah Pyaar, Ishita Dutta, Pragati, Expose Raghbir, Prashant, Kunti, Criminal truth, social media, Revenge Saga, Spoiler Alert,

