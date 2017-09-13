Two heavyweight artists will be seen gracing the upcoming episodes of Aakash Aath’s musical show, Hrid Majhare.

Among the two guests, one is a National Award winning director while the other is an eminent musician. Well, readers, we are talking about Tarun Majumdar and Bappi Lahiri respectively.

In the upcoming episodes, the two renowned personalities will be seen in conversation with host Pt. Tanmoy Bose revealing many interesting anecdotes from their lives.

So, gear up for the episodes! Lahiri will be seen on 14 and 15 September while Majumdar will be seen as guest on 16 September.






