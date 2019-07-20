Bapu ji gives idea to sort out fight between Nattu kaka & Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Time to smile as we have latest spoiler on viewers’ favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms).



The fight between Bagha and Natu Kaka will intensify!



Now, in the coming episodes, Bapu Ji comes with an idea to sort out fight between Nattu kaka & Bagha.



Jethalal gets irritated and ask Nattu kaka & Bagha to sort out or else he will fire one of them. This makes them then sad and they both start having sympathy towards each other.



Bagha purposely breaks mobile phone and tell Jethalal to fire him while, Nattu Kaka break a TV and says to fire him. They both try to save each other’s job.



However, pissed Jethalal decides to fire both of them because of the damage of mobile and TV.



How will Nattu Kaka and Bagha solve this problem?