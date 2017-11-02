Waiting for this week’s BARC rating? Then your wait is finally over! Read to know which shows and channel fared well this time.

In the urban market Colors has bounced to number one position leaving Zee TV and Sony TV behind while Star Plus still stands at number 4 slot. In rural areas, Zee Anmol is on the fore front followed by Sony Pal and Star Bharat.

In 000s impressions

Urban Colors 410356 Zee TV 377886 Sony TV 354255 STAR Plus 324428 SAB TV 301854 STAR Bharat 299002 Sony Pal 178911 &TV 152958 Zee Anmol 144317 Rishtey 111840

Impressions (000s)

RURAL Zee Anmol 536136 Sony Pal 411736 STAR Bharat 359652 Rishtey 316529 Zee TV 273574 STAR Utsav 260020 DD National 224594 Big Magic 181926 Colors 175388 Star Plus 154283



Coming to the shows, Fear Factor Kumkum Bhagya gains number one position while KBC slips to second space and Kundali Bhagya maintains the number three position. In rural areas, re-runs of Odi Ind/Nz, Baalveer and Jamai Raja manage to get maximum numbers.

Impressions (000s)

URBAN

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6912

Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 6703

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 6626

Colors’ Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5594

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5516

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 5487

Colors’ Udaan 5140

Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 2 4681

Colors’ Bigg Boss 4500

Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela 4293

Zee TV’s Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs 4273

Colors’ Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai 4208

Star Plus’ Naamkarann 4201

Zee TV’s Mahek 4076

Star Plus’ Ishqbaaz 4058

Colors’ Tu Aashiqui 3993

Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3904

Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa 3783

Colors’ Shani 3782

Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak 3610

Impressions (000s)

RURAL

Dd National’s L/T Paytm-17 1 Odi Ind/Nz 6525

Dd National’s L/T Paytm-17 2 Odi Ind/Nz 6383

Sony Pal’s Baalveer 6361

Zee Anmol’s Jamai Raja 5466

Sony Pal’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 5375

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 5280

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 5085

Zee Anmol’s Ganga 4993

Zee Anmol’s Kaala Teeka 4678

Star Bharat’s Kya Haal Mr Panchaal 4544

Sony Pal’s C I D 4330

Star Utsav’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-EK Baar Phir 4114

Rishtey’s Tere Naal Ishq 4113

Zee Anmol’s Tashan E Ishq 4113

Sony Pal’s Yaro Ka Tashan 4082

Zee Anmol’s Satrangi Sasural 3584

Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela 3508

Star Utsav’s Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali 3478

Zee TV’s Mahek 3418

Rishtey’s Balika Vadhu 3211