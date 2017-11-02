Which is your favourite love story?
Are you happy with Maya's end in Beyhadh?
Waiting for this week’s BARC rating? Then your wait is finally over! Read to know which shows and channel fared well this time.
In the urban market Colors has bounced to number one position leaving Zee TV and Sony TV behind while Star Plus still stands at number 4 slot. In rural areas, Zee Anmol is on the fore front followed by Sony Pal and Star Bharat.
In 000s impressions
|Urban
|Colors
|410356
|Zee TV
|377886
|Sony TV
|354255
|STAR Plus
|324428
|SAB TV
|301854
|STAR Bharat
|299002
|Sony Pal
|178911
|&TV
|152958
|Zee Anmol
|144317
|Rishtey
|111840
Impressions (000s)
|RURAL
|Zee Anmol
|536136
|Sony Pal
|411736
|STAR Bharat
|359652
|Rishtey
|316529
|Zee TV
|273574
|STAR Utsav
|260020
|DD National
|224594
|Big Magic
|181926
|Colors
|175388
|Star Plus
|154283
Coming to the shows, Fear Factor Kumkum Bhagya gains number one position while KBC slips to second space and Kundali Bhagya maintains the number three position. In rural areas, re-runs of Odi Ind/Nz, Baalveer and Jamai Raja manage to get maximum numbers.
Impressions (000s)
URBAN
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6912
Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 6703
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 6626
Colors’ Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5594
Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5516
SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 5487
Colors’ Udaan 5140
Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 2 4681
Colors’ Bigg Boss 4500
Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela 4293
Zee TV’s Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs 4273
Colors’ Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai 4208
Star Plus’ Naamkarann 4201
Zee TV’s Mahek 4076
Star Plus’ Ishqbaaz 4058
Colors’ Tu Aashiqui 3993
Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3904
Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa 3783
Colors’ Shani 3782
Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak 3610
Impressions (000s)
RURAL
Dd National’s L/T Paytm-17 1 Odi Ind/Nz 6525
Dd National’s L/T Paytm-17 2 Odi Ind/Nz 6383
Sony Pal’s Baalveer 6361
Zee Anmol’s Jamai Raja 5466
Sony Pal’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 5375
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 5280
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 5085
Zee Anmol’s Ganga 4993
Zee Anmol’s Kaala Teeka 4678
Star Bharat’s Kya Haal Mr Panchaal 4544
Sony Pal’s C I D 4330
Star Utsav’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon-EK Baar Phir 4114
Rishtey’s Tere Naal Ishq 4113
Zee Anmol’s Tashan E Ishq 4113
Sony Pal’s Yaro Ka Tashan 4082
Zee Anmol’s Satrangi Sasural 3584
Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela 3508
Star Utsav’s Devika Ambe Maa Ki Ladali 3478
Zee TV’s Mahek 3418
Rishtey’s Balika Vadhu 3211
Add new comment