BARC India Ratings: Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga in top 10; Silsila falls off the charts!

MUMBAI:

Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Colors and Zee TV.

Zee Anmol, Star Utsav, and Sony Pal have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.

Impressions

Urban

1 STAR Plus 442142

2 Colors 417313

3 Zee TV 356511

4 SONY SAB 352806

5 Sony Entertainment Television 349049

6 STAR Bharat 309917

7 STAR Utsav 191798

8 Sony Pal 171388

9 Zee Anmol 158969

10 &TV 136050

Rural

1 Zee Anmol 646480

2 STAR Utsav 480278

3 Sony Pal 416548

4 Rishtey 392982

5 Dangal TV 390335

6 STAR Bharat 343219

7 Zee TV 242463

8 Big Magic 220287

9 STAR Plus 200281

10 Colors 183751

Colors’ Naagin 3 is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Colors’ Dance Deewane.

Kumkum Bhagya is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Rabba Ve and Mehek.

Impressions

Urban

Colors’ Naagin-3 10743

STAR Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8089

Colors’ Dance Deewane 7451

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 7368

SONY SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 6983

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6761

STAR Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5988

Colors’ Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5833

SONY SAB’s Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga 5114

STAR Plus’ Krishna Chali London 5084

STAR Plus’ Qayamat Ki Raat 4709

Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah 4691

Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 4586

STAR Plus’ Ishqbaaz 4517

Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 4049

Colors’ Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop 4005

Colors’ Udaan 3929

Colors’ Bepanah 3906

STAR Plus’ Ye Hai Mohabbatein 3781

Sony Entertainment Television’s 10 Ka Dum 3771

Rural

Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya 10430

STAR Utsav’s Rabba Ve 6527

Zee Anmol’s Mahek 6254

Sony Pal’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 6249

Dangal TV’s Mahima Shanidev Ki 4988

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 4838

Colors’ Naagin-3 4785

Sony Pal’s Baalveer 4563

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 4469

Rishtey’s Bani Ishq Di Meher 4442

Zee Anmol’s Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi 4385

Rishtey’s Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 2 4118

Dangal TV’s Ramayan 4090

STAR Utsav’s Veera 3949

Dangal TV’s Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishna 3850

Zee Anmol’s Santoshi Maa 3705

STAR Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya 3556

STAR Bharat’s Jiji Maa 3511

Sony Pal’s Tenali Rama 3258

Zee Anmol’s Bandhan Janam Janam Ka 3223