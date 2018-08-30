BARC India Ratings: Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga in top 10; Silsila falls off the charts!

MUMBAI: It’s BARC time! TellyChakkar brings to you this week’s ratings of your favourite shows and channels.
Star Plus is at the first position in the urban sector, followed by Colors and Zee TV.
Zee Anmol, Star Utsav, and Sony Pal have the maximum viewership in the rural sector.
Impressions
Urban
1 STAR Plus 442142
2 Colors 417313
3 Zee TV 356511
4 SONY SAB 352806
5 Sony Entertainment Television 349049
6 STAR Bharat 309917
7 STAR Utsav 191798
8 Sony Pal 171388
9 Zee Anmol 158969
10 &TV 136050
Rural
1 Zee Anmol 646480
2 STAR Utsav 480278
3 Sony Pal 416548
4 Rishtey 392982
5 Dangal TV 390335
6 STAR Bharat 343219
7 Zee TV 242463
8 Big Magic 220287
9 STAR Plus 200281
10 Colors 183751
Colors’ Naagin 3 is the most viewed show in the urban area, followed by Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Colors’ Dance Deewane.
Kumkum Bhagya is at the first position in the rural area, followed by Rabba Ve and Mehek.
Impressions
Urban
Colors’ Naagin-3 10743
STAR Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8089
Colors’ Dance Deewane 7451
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 7368
SONY SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 6983
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 6761
STAR Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 5988
Colors’ Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 5833
SONY SAB’s Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga 5114
STAR Plus’ Krishna Chali London 5084
STAR Plus’ Qayamat Ki Raat 4709
Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah 4691
Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan 4586
STAR Plus’ Ishqbaaz 4517
Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 4049
Colors’ Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop 4005
Colors’ Udaan 3929
Colors’ Bepanah 3906
STAR Plus’ Ye Hai Mohabbatein 3781
Sony Entertainment Television’s 10 Ka Dum 3771
Rural
Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya 10430
STAR Utsav’s Rabba Ve 6527
Zee Anmol’s Mahek 6254
Sony Pal’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma 6249
Dangal TV’s Mahima Shanidev Ki 4988
Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya 4838
Colors’ Naagin-3 4785
Sony Pal’s Baalveer 4563
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya 4469
Rishtey’s Bani Ishq Di Meher 4442
Zee Anmol’s Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi 4385
Rishtey’s Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 2 4118
Dangal TV’s Ramayan 4090
STAR Utsav’s Veera 3949
Dangal TV’s Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishna 3850
Zee Anmol’s Santoshi Maa 3705
STAR Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya 3556
STAR Bharat’s Jiji Maa 3511
Sony Pal’s Tenali Rama 3258
Zee Anmol’s Bandhan Janam Janam Ka 3223
Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Add new comment