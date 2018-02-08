BARC India Ratings: Colors retains its top slot, Kundali Bhagya rules in Week 5

Mumbai: Here are latest BARC ratings for the anxious and excited TV lovers who eagerly await the ratings of their favourite TV shows. Colors has yet again maintained its numero uno position in the GEC Urban space and so has Zee Anmol in the rural space.

(Impressions in 000s)

Urban :

Colors - 432523

STAR Bharat - 334877

Zee TV - 334775

STAR Plus - 314612

SONY SAB - 312064

Sony Entertainment Television - 309645

Sony Pal - 208491

Zee Anmol - 178595

STAR Utsav - 158755

Rishtey - 134021

Rural :

Zee Anmol - 582697

STAR Utsav - 411194

Sony Pal - 405910

STAR Bharat - 341018

Rishtey - 316403

Dangal TV - 244628

Zee TV - 229150

Colors - 158377

Big Magic - 157932

STAR Plus - 127733

And history repeats itself with Zee TV going strong ruling the top two positions with its shows - Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. While the rural area had KumKum Bhayga, Baalveer and Jamai Raja with maximum ratings last week, like always the Balaji Telefilms shows have impressed the viewers this week.

(Impressions in 000s)

Urban:

Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV - 7870

Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV – 6981

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma on Sab TV - 6689

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors - 6532

Ishq Mein Marjawan on Colors - 5769

Udann on Colors - 5674

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus - 5554

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus - 5527

Rising Star on Colors - 5443

Super Dancer Chapter 2 on Sony TV - 5399

Nimki Mukhiya on STAR Bharat - 4870

Tu Aashiqui on Colors - 4848

Kya Haal Mr Paanchal on STAR Bharat - 4604

Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai on Colors - 4516

Tu Sooraj Mein Saanjh Piyaji on Star Plus - 4499

Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors - 4433

Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani on Colors - 4301

Mahek on Zee TV - 4298

Shani on Colors - 4282

Piyaa Albela on Zee TV- 3974

Rural:

Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV - 12970

Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV - 11728

Kumkum Bhagya on Zee Anmol - 10235

Nimki Mukhiya on STAR Bharat -9886

Kya Haal Mr Panchaal on STAR Bharat – 9246

Shakti – Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki on Colors - 9068

CID on Sony Pal - 8908

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Sony SAB - 8848

Ishq Mein Marjawan on Colors – 8465

Super Dancer Chapter 2 on Sony TV - 8345

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma on Sony Pal - 7954

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus - 7779

Baalveer on Sony Pal -7752

Mahek on Zee TV - 7545

Jamai Raja on Zee Anmol - 7544

Udann on Colors - 7524

Kaala Teeka on Zee Anmol - 7522

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus - 7201

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir on STAR Utsav - 7089

Tere Naal Ishq on Rishtey – 6961