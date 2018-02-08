BARC India Ratings: Colors retains its top slot, Kundali Bhagya rules in Week 5

Mumbai: Here are latest BARC ratings for the anxious and excited TV lovers who eagerly await the ratings of their favourite TV shows. Colors has yet again maintained its numero uno position in the GEC Urban space and so has Zee Anmol in the rural space.
(Impressions in 000s)
Urban :
Colors - 432523
STAR Bharat - 334877
Zee TV - 334775
STAR Plus - 314612
SONY SAB - 312064
Sony Entertainment Television - 309645
Sony Pal - 208491
Zee Anmol - 178595
STAR Utsav - 158755
Rishtey - 134021
Rural :
Zee Anmol - 582697
STAR Utsav - 411194
Sony Pal - 405910
STAR Bharat - 341018
Rishtey - 316403
Dangal TV - 244628
Zee TV - 229150
Colors - 158377
Big Magic - 157932
STAR Plus - 127733
And history repeats itself with Zee TV going strong ruling the top two positions with its shows - Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. While the rural area had KumKum Bhayga, Baalveer and Jamai Raja with maximum ratings last week, like always the Balaji Telefilms shows have impressed the viewers this week.
(Impressions in 000s)
Urban:
Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV - 7870
Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV – 6981
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma on Sab TV - 6689
Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors - 6532
Ishq Mein Marjawan on Colors - 5769
Udann on Colors - 5674
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus - 5554
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus - 5527
Rising Star on Colors - 5443
Super Dancer Chapter 2 on Sony TV - 5399
Nimki Mukhiya on STAR Bharat - 4870
Tu Aashiqui on Colors - 4848
Kya Haal Mr Paanchal on STAR Bharat - 4604
Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai on Colors - 4516
Tu Sooraj Mein Saanjh Piyaji on Star Plus - 4499
Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors - 4433
Laado Veerpur Ki Mardani on Colors - 4301
Mahek on Zee TV - 4298
Shani on Colors - 4282
Piyaa Albela on Zee TV- 3974
Rural:
Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV - 12970
Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV - 11728
Kumkum Bhagya on Zee Anmol - 10235
Nimki Mukhiya on STAR Bharat -9886
Kya Haal Mr Panchaal on STAR Bharat – 9246
Shakti – Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki on Colors - 9068
CID on Sony Pal - 8908
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Sony SAB - 8848
Ishq Mein Marjawan on Colors – 8465
Super Dancer Chapter 2 on Sony TV - 8345
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma on Sony Pal - 7954
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus - 7779
Baalveer on Sony Pal -7752
Mahek on Zee TV - 7545
Jamai Raja on Zee Anmol - 7544
Udann on Colors - 7524
Kaala Teeka on Zee Anmol - 7522
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus - 7201
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Ek Baar Phir on STAR Utsav - 7089
Tere Naal Ishq on Rishtey – 6961
